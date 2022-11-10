UrduPoint.com

Russia, France Are Nuclear Powers, Must Maintain Dialogue - French Defense Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 10, 2022 | 04:10 AM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2022) Both Russia and France have nuclear deterrence forces and should keep channels of dialogue open, French Armed Forces Minister Sebastien Lecornu told LCI.

"Russia has nuclear weapons, France has nuclear weapons.

No matter what happens, no matter how deep the differences, dialogue between nuclear powers should always be possible - at least because of the nuclear deterrence forces," the minister said.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, on October 23, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu had a telephone conversation with Lecornu and brought to his attention the concern about the possible use of a "dirty bomb" by Kiev.

Prior to that, at the initiative of the French side, the ministers spoke to each other in August to discuss the situation around the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

