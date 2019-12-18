Russia, France Confirm Readiness to Boost Bilateral Cooperation - Russian Foreign Ministry

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko and French Ambassador in Moscow Sylvie-Agnes Bermann on Wednesday confirmed that Moscow and Paris were ready to further develop bilateral cooperation, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2019) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko and French Ambassador in Moscow Sylvie-Agnes Bermann on Wednesday confirmed that Moscow and Paris were ready to further develop bilateral cooperation, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Grushko also thanked Bermann, who is ending her mission in Russia soon, for the diplomat's contribution to the strengthening of Moscow-Paris relations.

"The officials confirmed their countries' shared preparedness to build up bilateral cooperation pursuant to the agreements reached by President Vladimir Putin and President Emmanuel Macron during their talks held at Fort de Bregancon on August 19 of this year," the ministry said.

In August, Macron hosted Putin at the official summer residence of the French presidents, Fort De Bregancon. After the talks, Putin called France one of Russia's historic key partners while the French leader stated that the future of Russia is European. The two sides discussed a number of issues, including bilateral relations, the situation in Ukraine, the Syrian peace process and the Libyan conflict.