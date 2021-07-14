UrduPoint.com
Russia-France Dialogue Would Contribute To Stability In Europe - Putin

Sumaira FH 17 seconds ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 02:41 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in his message to French President Emmanuel Macron on the occasion of Bastille Day that Moscow-Paris dialogue would contribute to strengthening of security in Europe

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin said in his message to French President Emmanuel Macron on the occasion of Bastille Day that Moscow-Paris dialogue would contribute to strengthening of security in Europe.

"Relations between our countries have a rich history and great prospects, traditionally play an important role in resolving topical issues on the international and regional agenda," Putin said, as quoted by the Kremlin in a statement.

The Russian president added that constructive dialogue on "countering modern-day threats" would meet the interests of Russia and France, and "would contribute to the strengthening of stability and mutual understanding on the European continent."

