Russia-France Dialogue Would Contribute to Stability in Europe - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin said in his message to French President Emmanuel Macron on the occasion of Bastille Day that Moscow-Paris dialogue would contribute to strengthening of security in Europe.

"Relations between our countries have a rich history and great prospects, traditionally play an important role in resolving topical issues on the international and regional agenda," Putin said, as quoted by the Kremlin in a statement.

The Russian president added that constructive dialogue on "countering modern-day threats" would meet the interests of Russia and France, and "would contribute to the strengthening of stability and mutual understanding on the European continent."