Russia, France Discuss Prospects of Joint Aerospace, Hydrogen Projects - Trade Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) Russian Trade and Industry Minister Denis Manturov and French Minister Delegate for Transport Jean-Baptiste Djebbari met in Moscow on Friday to discuss bilateral partnership in the aerospace sector as well as potential cooperation on hydrogen energy, the Russian ministry said.

Earlier in the day, the French Embassy in Russia told Sputnik that Djebbari would pay a visit to Moscow to meet with Manturov as well as with CEO of Russian Railways Oleg Belozyorov. The minister delegate is also expected to visit the office of Synertech and the Russian Railways' locomotive depot, and hold a meeting with French entrepreneurs.

"The parties have discussed the progress in the implementation of joint projects in the field of aircraft construction, prospects for cooperation in the development of hydrogen energy, as well as interaction in the field of railway transport," the ministry's statement read.

Russia and France have been cooperating on the production of SaM146 engine for the Sukhoi Superjet 100 for over 10 years, the ministry noted.

Moscow is also interested in providing solutions for the modernization of the French railway company SNCF, Russia's trade minister noted during his meeting with the French official.