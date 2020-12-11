UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia, France Discuss Prospects Of Joint Aerospace, Hydrogen Projects - Trade Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 07:40 PM

Russia, France Discuss Prospects of Joint Aerospace, Hydrogen Projects - Trade Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) Russian Trade and Industry Minister Denis Manturov and French Minister Delegate for Transport Jean-Baptiste Djebbari met in Moscow on Friday to discuss bilateral partnership in the aerospace sector as well as potential cooperation on hydrogen energy, the Russian ministry said.

Earlier in the day, the French Embassy in Russia told Sputnik that Djebbari would pay a visit to Moscow to meet with Manturov as well as with CEO of Russian Railways Oleg  Belozyorov. The minister delegate is also expected to visit the office of Synertech and the Russian Railways' locomotive depot, and hold a meeting with French entrepreneurs.

"The parties have discussed the progress in the implementation of joint projects in the field of aircraft construction, prospects for cooperation in the development of hydrogen energy, as well as interaction in the field of railway transport," the ministry's statement read.

Russia and France have been cooperating on the production of SaM146 engine for the Sukhoi Superjet 100 for over 10 years, the ministry noted.

Moscow is also interested in providing solutions for the modernization of the French railway company SNCF, Russia's trade minister noted during his meeting with the French official.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia France Company Visit Progress Industry

Recent Stories

Business should be a force for good, founders tell ..

26 minutes ago

Dubai Police Commander-in-chief receives British A ..

41 minutes ago

Huawei helps build better education in the Middle ..

2 hours ago

Shehzar Mohammad fined 20 per cent match-fee for s ..

2 hours ago

OIC Member States Reiterate their Resolve to Colla ..

2 hours ago

USA Boxing announces endorsement for AIBA presiden ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.