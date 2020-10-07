UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia, France Discussing Future Of Soyuz Complex At Kourou Site After 2023 - Glavkosmos

Umer Jamshaid 33 seconds ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 01:30 AM

Russia, France Discussing Future of Soyuz Complex at Kourou Site After 2023 - Glavkosmos

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2020) Russia and France are discussing the prospects for the Soyuz complex at the Kourou Spaceport in South America after 2023, Dmitry Loskutov, the CEO of the Glavkosmos space agency, a subsidiary of the Russian state space corporation Roscosmos, said on Tuesday.

Russian-made Soyuz rockets have conducted launches from the Kourou Spaceport, which is run by the European Space Agency (ESA) in French Guiana, for multiple years. However, the future of the collaboration has not been clarified as the ESA develops its Ariane 6 launch system.

"Now we are discussing the option of using it [the launch complex] after 2023.

We are already conducting this dialogue at the level of Roscosmos, the National Centre for Space Studies [French state space agency], Arianespace, and Glavkosmos," Loskutov said during an online teleconference.

According to Loskutov, the Soyuz complex is less than halfway through its lifespan of 50 launches or 15 years.

Since 2011, 23 Russian Soyuz rockets have been launched from the Kourou Spaceport. The next launch from Kourou is expected to take place in November, a Roscosmos representative told Sputnik in late September.

Related Topics

Russia France Kourou September November From

Recent Stories

UAE first country where number of COVID-19 tests e ..

46 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Israeli FM in Berlin

1 hour ago

At UN, Pakistan denounces India's attempt to equat ..

1 hour ago

AT UN, Pakistan denounces India's attempt to equat ..

1 hour ago

Soros college prompts latest spat between Hungary, ..

1 hour ago

Ulema, religious scholars evolve consensus on 20-p ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.