Russia, France Discussing Future of Soyuz Complex at Kourou Site After 2023 - Glavkosmos

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2020) Russia and France are discussing the prospects for the Soyuz complex at the Kourou Spaceport in South America after 2023, Dmitry Loskutov, the CEO of the Glavkosmos space agency, a subsidiary of the Russian state space corporation Roscosmos, said on Tuesday.

Russian-made Soyuz rockets have conducted launches from the Kourou Spaceport, which is run by the European Space Agency (ESA) in French Guiana, for multiple years. However, the future of the collaboration has not been clarified as the ESA develops its Ariane 6 launch system.

"Now we are discussing the option of using it [the launch complex] after 2023.

We are already conducting this dialogue at the level of Roscosmos, the National Centre for Space Studies [French state space agency], Arianespace, and Glavkosmos," Loskutov said during an online teleconference.

According to Loskutov, the Soyuz complex is less than halfway through its lifespan of 50 launches or 15 years.

Since 2011, 23 Russian Soyuz rockets have been launched from the Kourou Spaceport. The next launch from Kourou is expected to take place in November, a Roscosmos representative told Sputnik in late September.