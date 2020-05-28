UrduPoint.com
Russia, France Elaborating Proposals On COVID-19 Response Cooperation - Russian Diplomat

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 01:32 PM

Russia's public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, and the French Health Ministry are elaborating proposals related to joint COVID-19 fight, and Moscow hopes that cooperation will soon start, Foreign Ministry's First European Department Director Aleksey Paramonov has said in an interview with Sputnik

The countries' leaders focus on COVID-19 response cooperation between Health Ministries and other profile agencies, Paramonov said. Russia and France could exchange experience on coronavirus patients treatment patterns and clinical trials of medications, and also coordinate the development of medicine and vaccines, according to the diplomat.

"Exact proposals are now being elaborated by Rospotrebnadzor and France's Ministry of Health and Solidarity. We expect our countries' experts to start joint work in the near future," Paramonov said.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and his French counterpart, Edouard Philippe, discussed in mid-April cooperation on COVID-19 treatment methods and new vaccines tests.

