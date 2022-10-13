UrduPoint.com

Russia, France Maintain Dialogue Of Leaders, Ministers To Discuss Ukraine - Ambassador

Muhammad Irfan Published October 13, 2022 | 10:10 AM

Russia, France Maintain Dialogue of Leaders, Ministers to Discuss Ukraine - Ambassador

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2022) Russia and France maintain dialogue at the level of leaders and ministers to discuss the situation in Ukraine, contacts occur regularly, Russian Ambassador to Paris Alexey Meshkov said in an interview with Sputnik.

"There are no specially prepared contacts, but they take place quite regularly and are related to the general situation... This line for communication remains, but more in a situational mode," the ambassador said when asked if contacts between Russia and France were being prepared in the near future at the level of presidents, foreign or defense ministries.

