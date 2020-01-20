Russia, France Preparing For 2+2 Talks Of Defense Ministers, Top Diplomats - Source
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 04:02 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2020) Russia and France are at the moment preparing two plus two talks of the defense ministers and foreign ministers, a source familiar with preparations told Sputnik on Monday.
"We are holding consultations on a new meeting of the ministers to continue the dialogue that was renewed last year," the source said.
"The consultations are being held at the moment," the source added.