Russia, France Preparing For 2+2 Talks Of Defense Ministers, Top Diplomats - Source

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 04:02 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2020) Russia and France are at the moment preparing two plus two talks of the defense ministers and foreign ministers, a source familiar with preparations told Sputnik on Monday.

"We are holding consultations on a new meeting of the ministers to continue the dialogue that was renewed last year," the source said.

"The consultations are being held at the moment," the source added.

