Russia, France Preparing for 2+2 Talks of Defense Ministers, Top Diplomats - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2020) Russia and France are at the moment preparing two plus two talks of the defense ministers and foreign ministers, a source familiar with preparations told Sputnik on Monday.

"We are holding consultations on a new meeting of the ministers to continue the dialogue that was renewed last year," the source said.

"The consultations are being held at the moment," the source added.