Russia, France to Have Talks on Libya on September 11- Russian Deputy Foreign Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

Russia and France will hold talks about Libya in Moscow on September 11, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) Russia and France will hold talks about Libya in Moscow on September 11, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said Wednesday.

"We are expecting [these talks] to take place on the 11th [of September]. We have agreed to talk about Libya," Bogdanov told reporters.