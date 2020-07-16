Russia, France to Hold Strategic Stability Consultations in Paris

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) Russia and France will hold consultations on strategic stability in Paris on Thursday, July 16.

The Russian side is said to be represented by deputy foreign ministers Sergey Ryabkov and Alexander Grushko, as well as Deputy Defense Minister Col. Gen. Alexander Fomin.

The topics for the upcoming meeting have not been specified.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on June 26 held a teleconference with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, with the two leaders agreeing to step up the work on preserving the current armament control mechanisms within the 2+2 meeting between foreign and defense ministers.