Russia, France To Synchronize Actions On Karabakh - Kremlin

Tue 21st December 2021 | 09:59 PM

Russia, France to Synchronize Actions on Karabakh - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2021) Russia and France intend to act synchronously on Nagorno-Karabakh, the Kremlin reported following a phone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron.

"During the exchange of views on the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement, satisfaction was expressed with the stabilization of the situation and the efforts being made to establish a peaceful life, restore economic and transport ties in the region. It was noted that Russia and France are acting on these issues and intend to act synchronously in the future," the statement says.

It is added that before Macron's initiative, the leaders also touched upon the situation in Mali.

