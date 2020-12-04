Russia, France, US Call for Immediate Withdrawal of Foreign Mercenaries From Karabakh

The foreign ministers of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairing countries (Russia, France and the United States) called on foreign mercenaries to immediately leave Nagorno-Karabakh, and on Baku and Yerevan to facilitate their departure

"The Co-Chair countries of the OSCE Minsk Group call upon Armenia and Azerbaijan to continue implementing fully their obligations under the November 9 statement, in Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts, as well as their previous ceasefire commitments. ... They also call for the full and prompt departure from the region of all foreign mercenaries, and call upon all parties to facilitate this departure," the joint statement says.

The ministers of the three countries also called on the international community, including the ICRC and the UN, to take specific steps in a coordinated manner to improve the humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding territories.