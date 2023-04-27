Russia Freezes Polish Embassy Accounts as Retaliatory Measure - Ambassador

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) Russian Ambassador in Warsaw Sergey Andreev said on Thursday that Russia had frozen the accounts of the Polish Embassy in Moscow after Warsaw resorted to similar measures two months ago.

On Wednesday, Andreev told Sputnik that the Polish Prosecutor's Office has seized money from the accounts of the Russian Embassy and the trade mission on suspicion that the money could be used for money laundering or terrorism. Later, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik that Moscow would respond to Warsaw's decision to withdraw money.

"I note that, since the principle of reciprocity operates in international relations, our Polish colleagues in Russia have exactly the same problems as we have here - freezing of accounts, blocking access to them, and so on," Andreev told Russian broadcaster Rossiya 24.

He also noted that Warsaw withdrew funds from the bank accounts of the Russian embassy and trade mission about two months ago.

"Let's be clear, this is not yesterday's news. It is almost two months old. Practically nothing has changed for us, because since the end of February last year, we have been living without bank accounts, they were frozen," Andreev told Russian broadcaster Channel One.

Andreev added that in early March "the next freeze period expired, after which the accounts were unfrozen for just a couple of days, but only in order to transfer all the funds on them ... to the accounts of the prosecutor's office in another bank."

Warsaw did not carry out any investigative actions and did not provide any grounds for withdrawing funds, the ambassador said.