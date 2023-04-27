UrduPoint.com

Russia Freezes Polish Embassy Accounts As Retaliatory Measure - Ambassador

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 27, 2023 | 07:08 PM

Russia Freezes Polish Embassy Accounts as Retaliatory Measure - Ambassador

Russian Ambassador in Warsaw Sergey Andreev said on Thursday that Russia had frozen the accounts of the Polish Embassy in Moscow after Warsaw resorted to similar measures two months ago

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) Russian Ambassador in Warsaw Sergey Andreev said on Thursday that Russia had frozen the accounts of the Polish Embassy in Moscow after Warsaw resorted to similar measures two months ago.

On Wednesday, Andreev told Sputnik that the Polish Prosecutor's Office has seized money from the accounts of the Russian Embassy and the trade mission on suspicion that the money could be used for money laundering or terrorism. Later, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik that Moscow would respond to Warsaw's decision to withdraw money.

"I note that, since the principle of reciprocity operates in international relations, our Polish colleagues in Russia have exactly the same problems as we have here - freezing of accounts, blocking access to them, and so on," Andreev told Russian broadcaster Rossiya 24.

He also noted that Warsaw withdrew funds from the bank accounts of the Russian embassy and trade mission about two months ago.

"Let's be clear, this is not yesterday's news. It is almost two months old. Practically nothing has changed for us, because since the end of February last year, we have been living without bank accounts, they were frozen," Andreev told Russian broadcaster Channel One.

Andreev added that in early March "the next freeze period expired, after which the accounts were unfrozen for just a couple of days, but only in order to transfer all the funds on them ... to the accounts of the prosecutor's office in another bank."

Warsaw did not carry out any investigative actions and did not provide any grounds for withdrawing funds, the ambassador said.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Bank Warsaw Same Money February March All From

Recent Stories

Iranian Commerce Chamber Head Calls for Developing ..

Iranian Commerce Chamber Head Calls for Developing Economic Ties With Riyadh - R ..

11 minutes ago
 Ghotki Police shot dead five dacoits in encounter: ..

Ghotki Police shot dead five dacoits in encounter: says SSP

11 minutes ago
 Ministry of Tolerance to celebrate International W ..

Ministry of Tolerance to celebrate International Workers’ Day

13 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed chairs Investment Bank Extraordin ..

Sultan bin Ahmed chairs Investment Bank Extraordinary GA meeting

14 minutes ago
 Russia Ready to Provide Materials for Turkey's Rec ..

Russia Ready to Provide Materials for Turkey's Reconstruction After Earthquakes ..

12 minutes ago
 Turkey to Save $1.5Bln Per Year on Gas Imports Tha ..

Turkey to Save $1.5Bln Per Year on Gas Imports Thanks to Akkuyu NPP - Erdogan

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.