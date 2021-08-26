Russia Fulfilled All Foreign Requests to Evacuate Citizens From Afghanistan - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) Russia has fulfilled all the foreign requests to evacuate citizens from Afghanistan and will study new appeals if they are filed, Russian Ambassador to Kabul Dmitry Zhirnov said on Thursday.

"All the requests were granted.

If there are some new applicants, we will think about how to help them," Zhirnov told Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

Russia has assisted the evacuation of around 38 citizens of the Collective Security Treaty Organization member states, the ambassador added.