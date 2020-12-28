UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Fulfilled All Military Export Obligations In 2020, Deputy Prime Minister Says

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 10:10 AM

Russia Fulfilled All Military Export Obligations in 2020, Deputy Prime Minister Says

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2020) Russia fulfilled all obligations for the export of military equipment and weapons this year, Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov said.

"We fulfilled all our obligations under the concluded contracts," Borisov told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster on Monday, adding that work is being done to put together a bunch of new contracts.

"We usually have it in the range of 45-55 billion [rubles, or $609-744 million], and the volume of proceeds on the arms market always fluctuates between 14 and 15 billion," Borisov said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Market All Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

46 minutes ago

Five-day weather forecast

9 hours ago

Ammar Al Nuaimi issues resolution to form ‘Gover ..

10 hours ago

Armed Forces training centres receive 14th batch o ..

10 hours ago

Mansoor bin Mohammed welcomes participants to Duba ..

10 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed heads UAE delegation at prepara ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.