Russia Fulfilled All Military Export Obligations in 2020, Deputy Prime Minister Says

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2020) Russia fulfilled all obligations for the export of military equipment and weapons this year, Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov said.

"We fulfilled all our obligations under the concluded contracts," Borisov told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster on Monday, adding that work is being done to put together a bunch of new contracts.

"We usually have it in the range of 45-55 billion [rubles, or $609-744 million], and the volume of proceeds on the arms market always fluctuates between 14 and 15 billion," Borisov said.