Russia Fulfilling All Climate Obligations - Putin

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Sun 31st October 2021 | 05:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2021) Russia performs all its obligations aimed at tackling climate change and implements the policy of gas emissions reduction, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday.

"Our country actively and proactively takes part in international efforts to preserve climate. We fulfill all our commitments under the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change and the Paris Agreement. We consistently implement the policy of reducing net greenhouse gas emissions. We take steps to boost energy efficiency of the economy, to modernize the economy, and to reduce associated gas emissions by oil production," Putin said at G20 summit.

The president also noted that the attention of the world should be drawn to ecological projects.

"It is important to concentrate the efforts of the international community primarily on the support for the most productive environmental projects," Putin said.

The Russian leader noted that experts can compile a rating of such projects estimating their impact on greenhouse gas emissions for every Dollar invested.

