Russia Fully Aware It Possess Weapons That No One Else Does - Putin
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 06:30 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) Russia has unique weapons that arms makers in Europe and elsewhere are trying to catch up with and is ready to give them a mention in arms treaties, President Vladimir Putin said Thursday.
"We understand that Russia has come up with types of weapons ” modern, hypersonic systems ” that no one else in the world has .
.. We are ready to factor it in [treaties] but no one else has agreed to talk to us about it," he said during an annual press conference.