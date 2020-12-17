Russia Fully Aware It Possess Weapons That No One Else Does - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) Russia has unique weapons that arms makers in Europe and elsewhere are trying to catch up with and is ready to give them a mention in arms treaties, President Vladimir Putin said Thursday.

"We understand that Russia has come up with types of weapons ” modern, hypersonic systems ” that no one else in the world has .

.. We are ready to factor it in [treaties] but no one else has agreed to talk to us about it," he said during an annual press conference.