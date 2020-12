Russia Fully Aware It Possess Weapons That No One Else Does - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) Russia has unique weapons that arms makers in Europe and elsewhere are trying to catch up with and is ready to give them a mention in arms treaties, President Vladimir Putin said Thursday.

"We understand that Russia has come up with types of weapons modern, hypersonic systems that no one else in the world has .

.. We are ready to factor it in [treaties] but no one else has agreed to talk to us about it," he said during an annual press conference.