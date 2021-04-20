UrduPoint.com
Russia Fully Capable Of Preventing Attempted Terrorist Attacks In Crimea - Moscow

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 04:10 PM

Russia Fully Capable of Preventing Attempted Terrorist Attacks in Crimea - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) Russia's security forces have all the necessary capabilities to counter Ukraine's attempts to carry out terrorist attacks in Crimea, as well as in other Russian regions, Igor Kulyagin, the first deputy head of the executive office of the Russian National Antiterrorism Committee, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Last week, Russian Security Council chairman Nikolai Patrushev said that Ukraine and its Western partners planned to destabilize the situation on the peninsula, plotting terrorist attacks and acts of sabotage, targeting chiefly infrastructure facilities.

"Russia's security forces, definitely, have enough capabilities and means to counter any threats not only in Crimea but also in any other regions of Russia. There can be no doubt about it," Kulyagin said.

