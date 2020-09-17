UrduPoint.com
Russia Fully Committed To OPEC+ Deal, Compliance Stood At 98% In August - Energy Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2020) Russia is fully committed to the OPEC+ deal, and its compliance with the agreement was 98 percent in August, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said at a press conference following a meeting of the OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC).

"In August, we fulfilled our obligations close to 100 percent, at the level of 98 percent. This was noted today in the decision of the JMMC and yesterday in the framework of the JTC [OPEC+ Joint Technical Committee], This is a high level of compliance. We are fully committed to the agreement that was signed, and we call on other countries to achieve results in balancing the market and in the early recovery of the market," Novak said.

