Russia Fully Committed to OPEC+ Oil Output Cuts Deal, Will Fulfill All Obligations - Novak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2020) Moscow will fulfill all its obligations under the OPEC+ oil production cuts deal and is 100 percent committed to the agreement, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday when asked whether the country should compensate the unfulfilled 4 percent of its May obligations under the deal in subsequent periods.

Earlier in June, Novak said that Russia responsibly implemented its obligations under the OPEC+ deal and almost reached a 100 percent compliance with the oil cuts.

"We are also committed to the complete implementation of the deal. We will fulfill these obligations that we have undertaken," Novak told reporters.

On April 12, the OPEC+ countries agreed to reduce oil production by 9.7 million barrels per day in May and June, followed by 7.7 million per day for the year's second half, and then 5.8 million per day until April 2022. In early June, the parties agreed to extend the deal until the end of July.

At the same time, all OPEC+ deal countries that had underperformed in May and June ” Iraq, Kazakhstan, Nigeria, Angola and Gabon ” presented their compensation plans at the meeting of the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee last week.