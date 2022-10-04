UrduPoint.com

Russia Fully Committed To Statement On Inadmissibility Of Nuclear War - Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published October 04, 2022 | 08:07 PM

Russia Fully Committed to Statement on Inadmissibility of Nuclear War - Foreign Ministry

Russia is fully committed to the statement of the leaders of the nuclear five on the inadmissibility of unleashing a nuclear war, Vladimir Ermakov, the director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's non-proliferation and arms control department, said in address to the UN General Assembly First Committee, which was read out by the deputy head of the Russian delegation, Konstantin Vorontsov

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2022) Russia is fully committed to the statement of the leaders of the nuclear five on the inadmissibility of unleashing a nuclear war, Vladimir Ermakov, the director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's non-proliferation and arms control department, said in address to the UN General Assembly First Committee, which was read out by the deputy head of the Russian delegation, Konstantin Vorontsov.

"We consider one of the most important tasks to keep all the countries of the nuclear five committed to the postulate of the inadmissibility of any war between countries possessing nuclear weapons, which was reflected in the January joint statement of the leaders of the nuclear powers. Russia is fully committed to it," Vorontsov read.

Related Topics

Assembly United Nations Russia Nuclear Vladimir Putin January All

Recent Stories

SBP and LAC organize Mehfil-e-Naat in connection w ..

SBP and LAC organize Mehfil-e-Naat in connection with Ashra Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen ..

4 minutes ago
 Two more test positive for fatal coronavirus in RW ..

Two more test positive for fatal coronavirus in RWP

4 minutes ago
 BISE D.I.Khan announces FA, FSc results

BISE D.I.Khan announces FA, FSc results

4 minutes ago
 DC for devising effective strategy during upcoming ..

DC for devising effective strategy during upcoming anti-polio drive

4 minutes ago
 Greece, Cyprus Drop Opposition to EU's Russian Oil ..

Greece, Cyprus Drop Opposition to EU's Russian Oil Price Cap - Reports

18 minutes ago
 Govt finalizes strategy to deal with PTI's long ma ..

Govt finalizes strategy to deal with PTI's long march

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.