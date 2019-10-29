Russia Fully Implemented Tasks of Russian-Turkish MoU - Center for Syrian Reconciliation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2019) Russia has fully complied with the terms of the Russian-Turkish memorandum of understanding, head of the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation Maj. Gen. Yury Borenkov said Tuesday.

"The Russian side has fully implemented the measures stipulated by the terms of the Russian-Turkish Memorandum of Understanding of October 22, 2019," Borenkov said.