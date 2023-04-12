Russia Fully Prepared to Repel Biological Threats - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) Russia is fully ready to repel biological threats, necessary work is carried out at a high professional level, the citizens are safe, Russian upper house chairwoman Valentina Matvienko said on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, the Russian upper house approved the final report of the parliamentary Commission on the biological program in Ukraine.

"Russia is fully ready to repel biological threats," Matvienko said, adding that the work is carried out at a high professional level, and that "our citizens are safe."