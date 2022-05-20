UrduPoint.com

Russia Fully Responds To Mali's Requests For Arms, Military Equipment Supply - Mali's Diop

Muhammad Irfan Published May 20, 2022 | 05:12 PM

Russia is fully responding to all of Mali's requests for the supply of weapons and equipment in light of an attempted coup in the African country, Malian Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2022) Russia is fully responding to all of Mali's requests for the supply of weapons and equipment in light of an attempted coup in the African country, Malian Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop said on Friday.

According to the Malian Ministry of Territorial Administration and Decentralization, the military, backed by a "Western state," attempted a coup in the African nation early on May 12, but Mali's defense and security forces managed to stop the attempt.

"We need to strengthen our bilateral partnership in terms of security. We have very serious military-technical cooperation now established between the security forces of our countries.

Russia is cooperating with us now, and we are seeing real results on the ground. A lot of territories have been liberated. Hundreds of people have been able to return to their homes, and so, Russia is fully responding to all of our requests in terms of supplying weapons, equipment," Diop told reporter following talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Mali very much appreciates this work of Russia as a strategic partner in terms of security and protection of the country's population, as well as the territorial integrity of the country, the diplomat added.

