Russia Fully Sticks To International Obligations On Northern Sea Route

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 11:44 PM

Russia Fully Sticks to International Obligations on Northern Sea Route

Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized on Wednesday that Russia fully complies with international regulations on the Northern Sea Route

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized on Wednesday that Russia fully complies with international regulations on the Northern Sea Route.

"The situation with the use of the Northern Sea Route is regulated by international law, two key acts: the 1982 [UN] Convention on the Law of the Sea and the Polar Code, consisting of several documents and ratified in 2017.

I directed our partners attention to the fact that Russia is committed to fully stick to these international legal norms," Putin said at a press conference after negotiations with US President Joe Biden in Geneva.

More Stories From World

