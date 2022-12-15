UrduPoint.com

Russia Gas Supplies To Asia Will Reach 88 Bln Cubic Meters By 2030 - Putin

Faizan Hashmi Published December 15, 2022 | 06:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2022) Russia will develop port and pipeline systems in Asia, and intends to increase gas supplies to the East to 88 billion cubic meters by 2030, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"An important step to reduce the impact of sanctions and other hostile actions against Russia will be the development of port and pipeline infrastructure in the southern and eastern directions, including increasing the export of natural gas. The implementation of projects such as the Kovykta gas condensate field, the Power of Siberia 2, and the Far Eastern Route will increase gas supplies to the East to 48 billion cubic meters by 2025, and to 88 billion by 2030," Putin said at the Presidential Council for Strategic Development and National Projects.

