Russia Gathered Almost 31,000 Volunteers for Phase 3 Trials of COVID-19 Vaccine - Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) Within just 10 days Russia has gathered almost 31,000 volunteers wishing to take part in the post-registration trials of the vaccine against COVID-19, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Wednesday.

The third phase of the clinical trials of the vaccine, which was registered last month, starts today.

"We have gathered almost 31,000 people who want to participate, within just 10 days," Murashko told reporters.

Russia is now completing work on a new mobile application that would enable direct contact between patients and vaccine developers, Murashko said, praising it as "the first experience of this kind in the world."