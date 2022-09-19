UrduPoint.com

Russia Gave Canadian Police Video Of Attack On Embassy, Expects Thorough Probe - Envoy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 19, 2022 | 10:57 PM

Russia Gave Canadian Police Video of Attack on Embassy, Expects Thorough Probe - Envoy

Russian officials have provided Canadian police with video footage of a Molotov cocktail attack on Russia's Embassy in Ottawa and expects that a thorough investigation will be conducted, Russian Ambassador to Canada Oleg Stepanov told Sputnik on Monday

"We have handed over to the Canadian police video footage of what happened, and, of course, we expect that a thorough investigation will be carried out, which, I hope, will result in the arrest of this attacker," Stepanov said. "We hope that Canadian authorities will draw appropriate conclusions from this case and strengthen measures to ensure the security of our diplomatic missions, which is especially important in the current difficult geopolitical situation.

"

Earlier on Monday, the Russian Foreign Ministry summoned Canadian ambassador in Moscow Alison LeClaire and issued a strong demarche over the attack on the Russian embassy in Ottawa.

LeClaire was notified that Russia strongly objects to the criminal actions of the unidentified person who threw the Molotov cocktail onto the territory of the Russian Embassy in Ottawa. The ministry also conveyed its strong protest regarding another incident that saw aggressive demonstrators block access to the service entrance of the consular department at the Russian Embassy while a police squad that had arrived to the scene failed to act.

The ministry also demanded that Canada take immediate measures to ensure the security of Russian diplomatic missions.

