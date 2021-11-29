Russia Gave Comprehensive Answers on Navalny, Interviewed 230 Witnesses - Envoy to OPCW

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2021) Russia has provided the West with comprehensive answers to the case of blogger Alexei Navalny, interviewed 230 witnesses, conducted 64 examinations, Russian Permanent Representative to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) Alexander Shulgin said.

The 26th session of the Conference of the States Parties to the OPCW is being held in The Hague from November 29 to December 3.

"The Russian Federation gave exhaustive answers (to the questions of its Western partners in Navalny).

We were asked what steps did you take, what did you do? As many as 230 witnesses were interviewed, those who had contact with Navalny, those who accompanied him, 64 biochemical examinations were carried out, a lot of items were seized, including for conducting an investigative analysis," Shulgin said during the session, which is broadcast on the organization's website.

He stressed that Russian experts had found no traces of organophosphorus compounds in Navalny's analyzes and no traces of third-party interference.