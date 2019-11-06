Russia Gave Greece Additional Materials on Vinnik Extradition Case - Lavrov

Moscow has provided Athens with additional materials related to the case of Alexander Vinnik, a Russian national detained in Greece at Washington's request and wanted by the United States, Russia and France, that provide legal grounds for his extradition to Russia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference on Wednesday, following talks with his Greek counterpart, Nikos Dendias

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2019) Moscow has provided Athens with additional materials related to the case of Alexander Vinnik, a Russian national detained in Greece at Washington 's request and wanted by the United States Russia and France , that provide legal grounds for his extradition to Russia Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference on Wednesday, following talks with his Greek counterpart, Nikos Dendias.

"We touched upon the situation around the court proceedings in the case of Alexander Vinnik. As you know, there are extradition requests from the United States and France. But there is also the most important extradition request, given the international legal provisions on the priority of extradition to the country of citizenship. Dialogue is also held by the Office of the Prosecutor General of Russia. Today, we provided additional arguments, including those accounting for the changes in the Criminal Code and Code of Criminal Procedure of Greece, which, as we estimate, yield no legal grounds to even consider extradition to any other country but Russia," Lavrov said.

The Greek minister, in turn, expressed hope for Vinnik's extradition case to be reviewed by the Greek judiciary departments in accordance with international law.

"I completely understand the concerns of the Russian Federation in this case and I hope that the Greek side, the judiciary organs of Greece, will review this case as soon as possible in line with both the effective national legislation and norms of international law," Dendias said.

Vinnik was detained in summer 2017 at the request of the US while in Greece with his wife and two children for vacation. The US authorities accused him of laundering $4 billion worth of funds through the cryptocurrency trading platform, BTC-E. Vinnik faces $88.6 million and $12 million, plus interest and costs, of civil penalties. The charges against him were brought on behalf of the US Department of the Treasury on July 25.

Russia, where he is wanted for a separate fraud charge, and France also seek his extradition. Vinnik has denied committing any criminal or administrative crimes.