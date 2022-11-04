UrduPoint.com

Russia Gave London Evidence Of UK Involvement In Attack On Russian Ships - Ambassador

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 04, 2022 | 12:30 AM

Russia Gave London Evidence of UK Involvement in Attack on Russian Ships - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2022) Moscow has handed evidence of London's involvement in the Ukrainian attack on Russian ships in Bay of Sevastopol to the UK ambassador, Russian Ambassador to the UK Andrei Kelin said on Thursday.

Earlier on Thursday, the Russian Foreign Ministry summoned UK Ambassador in Moscow Deborah Bronnert to express a protest over London's involvement in the training of Ukrainian military and the attack on Russian ships in Bay of Sevastopol last week.

"We perfectly know about participation of British specialists in training, preparation and execution of violence against the Russian infrastructure and the Russian fleet in the Black Sea. And we know that it has been done. As I said we do have detailed things (evidence) which has been delivered," Kelin told Sky news.

Moscow will make the evidence public in the coming days, the ambassador added.

"It will become public pretty soon. I guess perhaps today, perhaps tomorrow," Kelin said.

On October 29, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Ukraine conducted an underwater drone attack targeting military and civilian ships in Bay of Sevastopol in Crimea. The defense ministry said the preparations for the attacks were carried out under the guidance of UK specialists, with Ukraine using the security corridor agreed under the UN-backed grain deal.

The attack prompted Russia to suspend its participation in the grain deal on Saturday until it received written guarantees from Ukraine that it would refrain from similar attacks in the future. Turkey brokered Russia's return to the deal on Wednesday.

In late August, the UK Ministry of Defence announced that London would hand over six underwater minehunter drones to Ukraine.

Related Topics

Drone Attack Protest Ukraine Moscow Russia Turkey London United Kingdom August October From

Recent Stories

Ahsan Iqbal invites PTI to hold talks with govt fo ..

Ahsan Iqbal invites PTI to hold talks with govt for country's interest

29 minutes ago
 Islamabad police ensure smooth traffic flow in cit ..

Islamabad police ensure smooth traffic flow in city

29 minutes ago
 Journalist Irfan Raza recovered; says Islamabad po ..

Journalist Irfan Raza recovered; says Islamabad police

29 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Punjab directs to form JIT on firin ..

Chief Minister Punjab directs to form JIT on firing incident

42 minutes ago
 UN says sees 'progress' on Russia fertiliser expor ..

UN says sees 'progress' on Russia fertiliser exports

42 minutes ago
 Rana Sanaullah condemn the firing incident against ..

Rana Sanaullah condemn the firing incident against Imran Khan

42 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.