Russia Gave London Evidence of UK Involvement in Attack on Russian Ships - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2022) Moscow has handed evidence of London's involvement in the Ukrainian attack on Russian ships in Bay of Sevastopol to the UK ambassador, Russian Ambassador to the UK Andrei Kelin said on Thursday.

Earlier on Thursday, the Russian Foreign Ministry summoned UK Ambassador in Moscow Deborah Bronnert to express a protest over London's involvement in the training of Ukrainian military and the attack on Russian ships in Bay of Sevastopol last week.

"We perfectly know about participation of British specialists in training, preparation and execution of violence against the Russian infrastructure and the Russian fleet in the Black Sea. And we know that it has been done. As I said we do have detailed things (evidence) which has been delivered," Kelin told Sky news.

Moscow will make the evidence public in the coming days, the ambassador added.

"It will become public pretty soon. I guess perhaps today, perhaps tomorrow," Kelin said.

On October 29, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Ukraine conducted an underwater drone attack targeting military and civilian ships in Bay of Sevastopol in Crimea. The defense ministry said the preparations for the attacks were carried out under the guidance of UK specialists, with Ukraine using the security corridor agreed under the UN-backed grain deal.

The attack prompted Russia to suspend its participation in the grain deal on Saturday until it received written guarantees from Ukraine that it would refrain from similar attacks in the future. Turkey brokered Russia's return to the deal on Wednesday.

In late August, the UK Ministry of Defence announced that London would hand over six underwater minehunter drones to Ukraine.