Russia Gave Security Guarantees For Biden's Visit To Kiev - Diplomat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 22, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Russia Gave Security Guarantees for Biden's Visit to Kiev - Diplomat

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) Moscow provided security guarantees for the visit of US President Joe Biden to Kiev, otherwise it would not have taken place, Konstantin Gavrilov, the head of the Russian delegation at the military security and arms control talks in Vienna, said

"It is obvious to everyone that it is not Russia that is moving its military infrastructure to the borders of NATO member states, and even more so to the United States. Russia does not deploy its military bases around the world and does not wage a 'proxy war' against NATO members. And the fact that against the background of Moscow providing security guarantees for the US President during his visit to Kiev ” otherwise the meeting with the Kiev elite would not have taken place ” as well as the 'peaceful' appeals of the US leader to the Russian people, the Armed Forces of Ukraine continued barbaric shelling of the DPR and the Belgorod region from the American MLRS Ðœ142 HIMARS goes beyond any level of political meanness.

We remember that the US Armed Forces give the go-ahead for these strikes," Gavrilov said at a plenary session of the OSCE Forum for Security Cooperation.

"This line of Washington and its transatlantic satellites, which are already firmly entrenched in the status of participants in the conflict in Ukraine, has reached the point of no return," he added.

