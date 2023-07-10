Open Menu

Russia-GCC States Trade Increasing Despite Geopolitical Conditions - Lavrov

Muhammad Irfan Published July 10, 2023 | 07:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2023) The trade between Russia and countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) is increasing despite the difficult geopolitical conditions, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"Despite the difficult geopolitical conditions, we are managing to maintain positive dynamics of mutual trade.

By the end of last year, the trade between Russia and your countries increased by more than 6% compared to the previous year and exceeded 11 billion US Dollars," he said during the sixth round of the Russia-GCC Strategic Dialogue.

The minister added that Russia and GCC countries had all the necessary mechanisms to successfully address their common challenges, promote a mutually beneficial partnership and put it on a systematic strategic basis.

The sixth joint ministerial meeting of strategic dialogue between Russia and the Gulf countries is taking place in Moscow on July 10.

