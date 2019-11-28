UrduPoint.com
Russia-Georgia Air Links Not To Be Restored By End Of Year - Upper House Lawmaker Karasin

Representatives of Georgia and Russia agreed to continue discussing the issue of resuming direct flights between the countries, however, a decision on this issue should not be expected by the end of the year, Russian upper house lawmaker Grigory Karasin said Thursday after a meeting with Georgian special representative Zurab Abashidze in Prague

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2019) Representatives of Georgia and Russia agreed to continue discussing the issue of resuming direct flights between the countries, however, a decision on this issue should not be expected by the end of the year, Russian upper house lawmaker Grigory Karasin said Thursday after a meeting with Georgian special representative Zurab Abashidze in Prague.

"We continue to work in this area, but we should not expect a decision on the restoration of direct flights by the new year. We will think about when, how and in what form direct flights will resume. An agreement has been reached on this," Karasin said as quoted by Georgia's First Channel.

