Russia-Georgia Air Traffic Resumption Now Just 'Topic for Reflection' - Russian Lawmaker

YALTA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) Russian upper house lawmaker Grigory Karasin said on Thursday that he would discuss with Georgia's Special Representative for Relations with Russia Zurab Abashidze in March the development of the bilateral relations, while the air traffic is unlikely to resume soon.

"There are plans to hold a meeting with Abashidze in March. We will discuss the state of the bilateral relations and ways to develop it in the difficult conditions, when ... we have no diplomatic relations," Karasin told reporters, pointing to "major international turbulence" around the Moscow-Tbilisi relations.

Karasin added he planned to discuss constructively with Abashidze which exactly areas of cooperation could see progress.

"This is a topic for reflections and negotiations," Karasin said, when asked whether the air traffic resumption could be expected in the near future.

The relations between Georgia and Russia deteriorated after the protests that broke out in Tbilisi in summer, after a Russian lawmaker, participating in the Interparliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy, addressed the national legislature from the speaker's seat a move that sparked harsh criticism in Georgia. As a result, Moscow decided to suspend direct flights to and from Georgia indefinitely starting July 8.