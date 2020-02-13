UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia-Georgia Air Traffic Resumption Now Just 'Topic For Reflection' - Russian Lawmaker

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 01:00 PM

Russia-Georgia Air Traffic Resumption Now Just 'Topic for Reflection' - Russian Lawmaker

Russian upper house lawmaker Grigory Karasin said on Thursday that he would discuss with Georgia's Special Representative for Relations with Russia Zurab Abashidze in March the development of the bilateral relations, while the air traffic is unlikely to resume soon

YALTA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) Russian upper house lawmaker Grigory Karasin said on Thursday that he would discuss with Georgia's Special Representative for Relations with Russia Zurab Abashidze in March the development of the bilateral relations, while the air traffic is unlikely to resume soon.

"There are plans to hold a meeting with Abashidze in March. We will discuss the state of the bilateral relations and ways to develop it in the difficult conditions, when ... we have no diplomatic relations," Karasin told reporters, pointing to "major international turbulence" around the Moscow-Tbilisi relations.

Karasin added he planned to discuss constructively with Abashidze which exactly areas of cooperation could see progress.

"This is a topic for reflections and negotiations," Karasin said, when asked whether the air traffic resumption could be expected in the near future.

The relations between Georgia and Russia deteriorated after the protests that broke out in Tbilisi in summer, after a Russian lawmaker, participating in the Interparliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy, addressed the national legislature from the speaker's seat a move that sparked harsh criticism in Georgia. As a result, Moscow decided to suspend direct flights to and from Georgia indefinitely starting July 8.

Related Topics

Assembly Moscow Russia Traffic Tbilisi Progress Georgia March July From

Recent Stories

Qasim Suri inaugurates PRCS 'blood donation' campa ..

3 minutes ago

Corpse recovered in Multan

3 minutes ago

PSL:Kings vs Qalandars, a rivalry with millions of ..

7 minutes ago

Palestinians welcome release of UN settlement list ..

7 minutes ago

Airbus Buys Remaining Bombardier Stake in A220 Pas ..

3 minutes ago

Travellers busted with over 100 live fish at Austr ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.