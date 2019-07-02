Russia, Georgia May Discuss Bilateral Ties at Geneva Meeting on South Caucasus - Karasin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2019) Russia and Georgia may discuss bilateral relations, which worsened amid the political crisis in Georgia, during the upcoming Geneva International Discussions on Security and Stability in the South Caucasus, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin told the Kommersant newspaper.

Protests in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi erupted on June 20 over the Russian delegation's participation in a session of the Interparliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy. Demonstrators tried to storm the parliament building, demanding the resignation of the parliament speaker and other officials. The rally was dispersed by special forces with tear gas, rubber bullets and water cannons. As a result, 240 people were injured and more than 300 were detained. Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili has called Russia an "enemy and occupying state," interested in provoking internal division in Georgia. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, in turn, has described Zourabichvili's remarks as unprofessional.

"The Geneva [International] Discussions on Security [and Stability] in the South Caucasus focus on the relations between Abkhazia, South Ossetia and Georgia.

The state of bilateral Russian-Georgian relations will not be discussed there. But as far as the Georgian representatives will take part [in the discussions], we are likely to focus on the issue for some time on the sidelines of the event," Karasin said.

The Russian diplomat pointed out that Moscow was going to make efforts, aimed at improving relations with Tbilisi.

He also expressed a hope that Georgia would be able to stabilize the internal political situation and stop the ongoing Russophobic campaign.

On June 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree tightening national security measures in light of anti-Russia protests in Georgia. The decree obligated the Russian airlines to temporarily stop passenger flights from Russia to Georgia starting from July 8. It also advised Russian tour operators and agents to suspend sales of tours to Georgia until the ban is lifted.