UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia, Georgia To Hold Consultations On Russian Experts Possible Visit To Lugar Lab

Faizan Hashmi 14 hours ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 10:30 PM

Russia, Georgia to Hold Consultations on Russian Experts Possible Visit to Lugar Lab

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin and the Georgian prime minister's special representative for relations with Russia, Zurab Abashidze, have agreed to hold bilateral consultations to discuss a possible visit by Russian experts to Georgia's Richard Lugar biological laboratory, which is funded by Washington, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2019) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin and the Georgian prime minister's special representative for relations with Russia, Zurab Abashidze, have agreed to hold bilateral consultations to discuss a possible visit by Russian experts to Georgia's Richard Lugar biological laboratory, which is funded by Washington, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

Russia has repeatedly expressed concerns that Georgia's Lugar laboratory, which is located close to Russia's borders, might be used by the Pentagon and Tbilisi to run clandestine tests and develop biological weapons.

"In line with the suggestion of the Georgian side inviting Russian specialists to visit the Richard Lugar biological laboratory in Georgia, it was decided that additional bilateral consultations be conducted," the statement said.

In September, former Georgian Minister of State Security Igor Giorgadze said the Lugar center might have carried out lethal experiments on Hepatitis C patients. Giorgadze said he had information that 30 individuals had died in December 2015, and 43 more in April and August of 2016, all after being given treatments at the laboratory. The causes of death remain unconfirmed.

Both the United States and Georgia have denied the accusations. Tbilisi invited experts from 17 countries to inspect the lab in November, but Russia declined, saying that this inspection was a cover-up to hide the true activities of the facility.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Washington Pentagon Visit Died Tbilisi Georgia United States April August September November December 2016 2015 All From

Recent Stories

Faryal Talpur remanded to NAB custody for 9 days

10 minutes ago

Putin, Erdogan Hold Brief Conversation Before Star ..

18 minutes ago

Supreme Court (SC) clarifies news item regarding p ..

18 minutes ago

Fawad Chaudhry responds after being called out for ..

30 minutes ago

Myanmar doctor-turned-model hits back at ban over ..

18 minutes ago

UAE, India to renegotiate bilateral air service ag ..

40 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.