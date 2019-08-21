UrduPoint.com
Russia, Germany Agree To Continue Cooperating On Nord Stream 2 - Lavrov

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 11:48 PM

Russia, Germany Agree to Continue Cooperating on Nord Stream 2 - Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters after meeting with his German counterpart, Heiko Maas, on Wednesday that Nord Stream 2 was discussed and both countries' commitment to the project confirmed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters after meeting with his German counterpart, Heiko Maas, on Wednesday that Nord Stream 2 was discussed and both countries' commitment to the project confirmed.

On July 31, the US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations overwhelmingly passed a sanctions bill banning entry to any person or entity connected to selling, leasing or providing pipelaying ships for the Nord Stream 2 project, while also freezing their assets if possible. The bill will go to the Senate for a vote.

"We have confirmed our interest to also deepen our investment cooperation, to assist our companies in implementing major projects, including Nord Stream 2. We welcome the German business' attitude of actively working in the Russian Federation, which was confirmed during the recent St.

Petersburg International Economic Forum," Lavrov said at the press conference in Moscow.

Nord Stream 2 is a joint venture between Gazprom and five European companies: France's ENGIE, Austria's OMV, the UK-Dutch Royal Dutch Shell, and Germany's Uniper and Wintershall. The 745-mile-long twin pipeline is set to run from Russia to Germany and deliver Russian gas to European consumers.

Berlin has been a long-time proponent of the project despite the threat of sanctions by the United States, which views the pipeline as Moscow's political instrument. Russia has been consistently denying all such accusations.

