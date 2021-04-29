Russia, Germany Agree to Implement Joint Hydrogen Projects - Novak

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) Russia and Germany have agreed to implement joint projects on hydrogen energy, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday following talks with German Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy Peter Altmaier.

Earlier in the day, Altmaier said at the 13th German-Russian Raw Materials Conference that Berlin would allocate 2 billion Euros ($2.4 billion) to support international cooperation on hydrogen, including joint projects with Russia.

"We have agreed on the importance of making joint hydrogen energy projects. Minister-President of Saxony Michael Kretschmer has recently paid a visit, he proposed joint hydrogen projects," Novak said, as quoted in the Russian government's press release.

The deputy prime minister added he would task the Russian ministries of energy and trade with developing one or two projects as a starting point for this cooperation with Germany.

Novak also pointed to the need for the two countries to continue to work on joint energy projects.

Russia and Germany signed last week a declaration of intent to cooperate in sustainable energy. The document envisages the creation of a joint working group on sustainable energy chaired by the countries' energy ministers, as well as a subgroup on hydrogen energy.