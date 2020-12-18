UrduPoint.com
Russia, Germany Discuss Joint Production Of Covid Vaccines In EU - Russian Health Ministry

Sumaira FH 42 seconds ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 09:20 PM

Russia, Germany Discuss Joint Production of Covid Vaccines in EU - Russian Health Ministry

Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko and his German counterpart Jens Spahn discussed the possibility of a joint production of Covid-19 vaccines, the Russian Health Ministry said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko and his German counterpart Jens Spahn discussed the possibility of a joint production of Covid-19 vaccines, the Russian Health Ministry said Friday.

"Upon the request of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko had a phone conversation with German Health Minister Jens Spahn about setting up joint production of vaccines against Covid-19 in Europe," the ministry said in a statement.

Spahn said he was ready to cooperate with Russia in terms of involving German companies in production of Russian vaccines.

The two ministers agreed that experts from both countries would soon discuss this in more detail.

