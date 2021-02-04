Russia, Germany, EU Determining Policy on Nord Stream 2 Without Foreign Advise -Ambassador

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) Russia, Germany and the European Union are determining their energy policy - including on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project - themselves, without consulting with third countries, Russian Ambassador to Germany Sergey Nechayev told the Berliner Zeitung newspaper.

Nord Stream 2, a planned 745-mile-long twin pipeline that will carry nearly 2 trillion cubic feet of gas annually from Russia to Germany, is subject to US pressure, as Washington is viewing it as a threat to the energy security of Europe and Ukraine.

The recent sentence for Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny is also sparking rumors about possible sanctions that will target the project.

"We hope that the new US Administration will respect its partners and the basic principles of the international trade. We believe that Russia. Germany and Europe are able to determine their energy policy without external interference and advice as well as based on more than 50 years of the productive cooperation," the Russian diplomat said on Wednesday.