Russia, Germany Have 'High Level' Of Relations Despite EU Sanctions - Lawmaker

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 21st August 2021 | 09:58 PM

Russian-German relations remain good in spite of EU sanctions, and the recent visit of German Chancellor Angela Merkel has reaffirmed it, senior Russian lawmaker Valery Vasilyev said on Saturday

Merkel met with President Vladimir Putin on Friday as part of her last visit to Russia as the chancellor.

"Despite the EU sanctions against Russia, it is evident that relations between Russia and Germany still remain at a high level. The range of the topics discussed at the meeting included almost all the most acute political issues, which today worry the countries that are interested in political stability," Vasilyev, deputy chairman of the Russian upper house's committee on economic policy, told reporters.

Putin, the lawmaker recalled, said at the meeting that Germany was one of the most important political and trade partners for Russia and that the 16 years of Merkel's chancellory had been outstandingly successful for bilateral cooperation.

"It is obvious that the mutual understanding between Vladimir Putin and Angela Merkel largely contributes to broad interaction between our countries. And despite the existing disagreements on certain issues, a compromise almost always can be found both on Russian-German cooperation and international issues," Vasilyev said.

The lawmaker further called for expanding economic cooperation with Germany, citing promising prospects of joint projects in trade, industry and agriculture. Vasilyev added that at the moment, Germany was the second most significant economic partner for Russia after China.

Merkel is planning to retire from politics after the September general election.

