Russia, Germany Hope New Ukrainian Government To Reaffirm Commitment To Peace - Lavrov

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 10:58 PM

Russia, Germany Hope New Ukrainian Government to Reaffirm Commitment to Peace - Lavrov

Russia and Germany expect the new Ukrainian government under President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to reaffirm its commitment to the Minsk peace agreements, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said after meeting his German counterpart, Heiko Maas, on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2019) Russia and Germany expect the new Ukrainian government under President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to reaffirm its commitment to the Minsk peace agreements, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said after meeting his German counterpart, Heiko Maas, on Wednesday.

"We expect that the new government in Kiev, which will be formed by President Zelenskyy, will declare its commitment to bringing peace to Donbas based on the measures outlined in the Minsk accords, backed as you know by a UN Security Council resolution," Lavrov said.

More Stories From World

