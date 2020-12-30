UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Gets First Batch Of Sputnik V Vaccine Produced In S.Korea

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 12:30 AM

Russia Gets First Batch of Sputnik V Vaccine Produced in S.Korea

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) Russia has received the first batch of its domestically-developed Sputnik V vaccine produced in South Korea that will be exposed to quality testing, Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev said on Tuesday.

On December 17, Dmitriev said that Russia received the first batch of Sputnik V vaccine produced in India.

"Today, for instance, is an important day - we have received the first batch of the vaccine that we produced in [South] Korea," Dmitriev told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

Dmitriev noted that doses produced in South Korea would be subjected to scrutiny to assess their quality level.

He added that the majority of Sputnik V vaccine doses, which would be exported to foreign countries, were to be produced at foreign facilities.

"The vaccine will be produced in Brazil, Korea, China, India, in a number of other countries. We are setting up a very large production of the vaccine abroad. And the facilities based abroad will deliver the vaccine to foreign markets," Dmitriev said, adding that RDIF would receive profit from the sale of Sputnik V vaccine doses manufactured abroad.

In August, Russia registered the world's first COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology.

Related Topics

India World Russia China Sale Brazil South Korea August December Market From

Recent Stories

Dubai Police Commander-in-Chief inspects the Burj ..

46 minutes ago

Worker of German Care Home Stays in Hospital After ..

29 minutes ago

New militant attack in troubled N. Mozambican prov ..

29 minutes ago

Five dead as strong quake strikes central Croatia

29 minutes ago

Former Burundian president Buyoya is buried in Mal ..

29 minutes ago

Bale sidelined again by calf injury

29 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.