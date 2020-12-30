Russia Gets First Batch of Sputnik V Vaccine Produced in S.Korea

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) Russia has received the first batch of its domestically-developed Sputnik V vaccine produced in South Korea that will be exposed to quality testing, Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev said on Tuesday.

On December 17, Dmitriev said that Russia received the first batch of Sputnik V vaccine produced in India.

"Today, for instance, is an important day - we have received the first batch of the vaccine that we produced in [South] Korea," Dmitriev told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

Dmitriev noted that doses produced in South Korea would be subjected to scrutiny to assess their quality level.

He added that the majority of Sputnik V vaccine doses, which would be exported to foreign countries, were to be produced at foreign facilities.

"The vaccine will be produced in Brazil, Korea, China, India, in a number of other countries. We are setting up a very large production of the vaccine abroad. And the facilities based abroad will deliver the vaccine to foreign markets," Dmitriev said, adding that RDIF would receive profit from the sale of Sputnik V vaccine doses manufactured abroad.

In August, Russia registered the world's first COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology.