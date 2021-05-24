Russia Gets Lauded by European Regulator for Effective Measles, Rubella Control - Watchdog

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) The European Regional Verification Commission for Measles and Rubella Elimination has commended the quality of epidemiological and laboratory surveillance of measles and rubella in Russia, the Russian consumer protection agency, Rospotrebnadzor, said on Monday.

"The [commission] ... highly evaluated the quality of epidemiological and laboratory surveillance of measles and rubella in Russia and noted that in the context of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it is extremely important to maintain all routine immunization activities in order to further implement the measles and rubella elimination program both in Russia and in the European region as a whole," Rospotrebnadzor said in a statement.

According to the official statistics, vaccination coverage across Russia in 2020 remained high, exceeding the prescribed level of 95%. In particular, vaccination coverage of children at the age of one was more than 96.49%, with re-vaccination coverage of those aged six standing at 96.09%.

Despite COVID-19 being the centerpiece of health care focus, Rospotrebnadzor continues its efforts to eradicate other communicable diseases, with the result that there have been no registered rubella cases in Russia since last July, and the 1,212 measles cases registered in 2020 was three times less than in 2019.