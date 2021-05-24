UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Gets Lauded By European Regulator For Effective Measles, Rubella Control - Watchdog

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 11:40 AM

Russia Gets Lauded by European Regulator for Effective Measles, Rubella Control - Watchdog

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) The European Regional Verification Commission for Measles and Rubella Elimination has commended the quality of epidemiological and laboratory surveillance of measles and rubella in Russia, the Russian consumer protection agency, Rospotrebnadzor, said on Monday.

"The [commission] ... highly evaluated the quality of epidemiological and laboratory surveillance of measles and rubella in Russia and noted that in the context of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it is extremely important to maintain all routine immunization activities in order to further implement the measles and rubella elimination program both in Russia and in the European region as a whole," Rospotrebnadzor said in a statement.

According to the official statistics, vaccination coverage across Russia in 2020 remained high, exceeding the prescribed level of 95%. In particular, vaccination coverage of children at the age of one was more than 96.49%, with re-vaccination coverage of those aged six standing at 96.09%.

Despite COVID-19 being the centerpiece of health care focus, Rospotrebnadzor continues its efforts to eradicate other communicable diseases, with the result that there have been no registered rubella cases in Russia since last July, and the 1,212 measles cases registered in 2020 was three times less than in 2019.

Related Topics

Russia July 2019 2020 All

Recent Stories

Shafqat Mahmood will chair IPEMC meeting to decide ..

4 minutes ago

Resumption of work on the Pak-Iran gas pipeline pr ..

17 minutes ago

Pakistan witnesses decline in COVID-19 cases durin ..

36 minutes ago

IGP lauds role of ITP in maintaining traffic flow

48 minutes ago

H.E. Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi chairs second ..

59 minutes ago

OIC Condemns two Deadly Attacks in Northeastern Bu ..

59 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.