Russia Gets No Invitation To APEC Summit Allegedly Planed In US In January - Kremlin

Sumaira FH 11 seconds ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 03:23 PM

Russia has not received any invitation to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, which will allegedly be held in the United States in January, or any official notification about the event, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday

According to media reports, the US and Chile are discussing the possibility of co-hosting the summit in the US in January, after Chile was forced to cancel the APEC summit, scheduled for November 16-17, due to ongoing protests.

"No, there has not been any appeal to us regarding this. We have seen media reports, but there has not been anything [any official contact]," Peskov told reporters, when asked whether Moscow has been invited to the summit and whether the Kremlin is aware of its possible holding.

It is impossible to say whether Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in the APEC summit, since "there has not been any official announcement yet," the Kremlin spokesman specified.

