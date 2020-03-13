Russia has not yet received any notification from Indonesia regarding its refusal to purchase Russia's Su-35 jets, despite relevant media reports, a knowledgeable source told Sputnik on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) Russia has not yet received any notification from Indonesia regarding its refusal to purchase Russia's Su-35 jets, despite relevant media reports, a knowledgeable source told Sputnik on Friday.

Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing an unnamed official, that the administration of US President Donald Trump had urged Indonesia to drop major arms deals with Russia and China, including the 2018 contract for 11 Su-35 jets, worth over $1 billion.

"There has not been any notification yet," the source said.