Russia Gets No Offer Yet to Hold Normandy Four Foreign Ministers Talks in Munich- Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2020) Russia has not yet received any official proposal to hold a meeting of the foreign ministers of the Normandy Four member states at the upcoming Munich Security Conference, Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko has said in an interview with Sputnik.

The conference will run from Friday to Sunday.

"As we know, from February 14-16, the foreign ministers of all the four Normandy-format countries will be in Munich at the annual security conference. Many meetings are always held on its sidelines. We have not yet received any official offer regarding the Normandy Four [meeting]," Rudenko said.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko said last week that the foreign ministers of the Normandy Four (Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany) could meet on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.