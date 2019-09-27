UrduPoint.com
Russia Gets No Official Request From Iran For S-400 Purchase - Defense Cooperation Agency

Russia has not received an official request from Iran for purchasing S-400 missile systems, Federal Service of Military-Technical Cooperation Director Dmitry Shugayev said in an interview with Sputnik

"We have not received an official request from the Iranian side regarding the S-400.

Once we receive a request, we will negotiate. As for the system that we have delivered [S-300], after-sales service is being provided," Shugayev said.

Russia fulfilled its after-sales commitments regarding the S-300 missile system last April, but maintenance continues at a special technological center that is under construction in Iran, Shugayev specified.

