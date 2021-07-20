UrduPoint.com
Russia Gets Regular Requests For Su-35 Deliveries - Military-Technical Cooperation Service

Muhammad Irfan 28 seconds ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 09:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2021) There have been new requests for Russia to supply Su-35 fighters, Dmitry Shugayev, Director of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSVTS, or FSMTC), told Sputnik.

"We get official requests on a regular basis for Su-35 aircraft.

Since 2019, the FSVTS has received several requests from foreign partners for these aircraft," Shugayev said, adding that some requests are for supplies, while others are requests to conduct demonstration flights or visit the manufacturing plant.

Shugayev told Sputnik that although there have been no more requests for Su-35 fighters from China since Russia completed the delivery of 24 such aircraft, Russia is ready to continue cooperation with Beijing in this area.

